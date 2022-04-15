CalMatters is looking for a team-oriented summer intern with an interest in nonprofit news, philanthropy and new business models, to work with our dynamic fundraising team.

We’re an award-winning nonprofit, nonpartisan news venture dedicated to explaining the policy and politics of America’s biggest state and the world’s fifth largest economy. We produce vivid, original journalism and data-driven news analyses and watchdog reporting, and distribute our work to more than 250 media partners, on calmatters.org, and via Apple News, SmartNews and other platforms.

Since we launched seven years ago, CalMatters has carved out a leadership role at the center of the media ecosystem in California, establishing ourselves as a trusted brand and “go-to” hub for in-depth news and information on statewide issues. Our work has led to changes in policy, new legislation, investigations and discussions at the Capitol, in political groups and beyond — and created an awareness of important issues that aren’t getting covered anywhere else.

Our team has been recognized and honored with top state, regional and national awards from ONA, the Society of Environmental Journalists, the National Press Club, the Public Media Journalists Association, the Institute for Nonprofit News, the Edward R. Murrow Award, SPJ NorCal, Best of the West and California News Publishers.

As a nonprofit, we’re funded by foundations, major donors, and corporations and associations, as well as by the generosity of our audience through small one-time and recurring donations.

As our development team intern, you will assist our six person development team, learn how nonprofit news is funded, use your research skills to identify prospective major donors, foundations, corporations and other organizations, and see how big and small donors are nurtured through regular communication and events. You’ll also get some experience with fundraising tools like Salesforce, Donor Search, and MailChimp, as well as ad ops and corporate and institutional sales of advertising in our newsletters and on our website and sponsorships of products like our election guide and legislative tracker.

You’ll work closely with our major donors, foundations and institutions, and membership teams, and with our development associate, participate in team meetings and donor events. And you’ll also be part of our cohort of summer interns from around the state. You’ll participate in our staff meetings and social get-togethers too.

Desired qualifications:

• A keen interest in media, nonprofit business models, philanthropy and news, and California and state government policies and politics.

• Solid verbal, research and writing skills. Attention to detail is a requirement.

• A positive, team-oriented approach with the ability to work independently.

How to Apply

This position pays $20 per hour. If conditions allow, we’ll expect you to spend at least part of the summer in our Sacramento newsroom, but remote employment is also a possibility for the right candidate.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply.

If you’re interested, please send a resume and a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience and how you expect to grow as part of our team.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.