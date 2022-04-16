CalMatters is looking for a motivated student or early-career photojournalist with a unique eye and strong storytelling skills who is interested in shooting photos for CalMatters. You’ll cover photography assignments, share in editing responsibilities, receive regular critiques from the photo editors and collaborate with reporters and editors across the newsroom.

This is a great opportunity for photojournalists interested in political journalism and statewide issues like healthcare, education, environment and housing in California. An assignment may take you from the state Capitol, to a drought-stricken farm, or to a political protest. The position will require regular travel for assignments. Preference will be given to applicants based in the Sacramento area and Southern California.

Duties

Take on photo assignments covering statewide issues including portraits, press conferences, demonstrations and environmental scenes

Contribute to and expand our photo archive

Pitch and produce one or two visual stories over the course of the internship

Learn about the photo editing and image sourcing process

Helpful to have

Previous internship or student journalism experience

Knowledge of Photoshop, Photo Mechanic or other photo editing software

Knowledge of Premiere and/or Illustrator

Videography and video editing skills

How to Apply

This position pays $20 per hour.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply.

If you’re interested, please send a resume, a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience, and links to your portfolio or published examples of your work.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.