CalMatters seeks a summer video intern who is a critical thinker, open to learning new things, and eager to help create quality video journalism.

The intern will help us produce CalMatters’ nationally award winning Props-In-A-Minute election videos. You will help us find archival footage, film b-roll, assist with scripts and keep tabs on our production calendar.

We are a small shop, so you’ll get hands-on training in pre-production, production and post production. You’ll assist with shooting, researching, and logging video footage, examine CalMatters’ previous stories, embed relevant CalMatters video content, and help us assess and update our YouTube channel. And you’ll have a chance to explore and learn more about Adobe Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop.

The internship is open to students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate coursework and recent graduates.

What Will Help Your Application

Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro and other Creative Cloud software

Filming and editing experience

Coursework and/or experience related to video journalism

Examples of video projects you’ve worked on

How to Apply

This full time summer position pays $20 per hour and runs for 12 weeks. Ideally it starts in June and runs through August or September; we can be somewhat flexible on the dates. If conditions allow, we’ll expect you to work in our Sacramento newsroom, but remote employment is also a possibility for the right candidate elsewhere in California.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide the following by May 27 (or sooner, as we may close this posting once we have a strong pool of applicants:

A resume.

Links to at least three samples of your work — they don’t necessarily have to be published journalism but should show your proficiency with the skills and tools listed above. If they’re collaborative efforts, please explain your role in each project.

A cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, send the above materials to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.