If you’re a versatile person who’s good with words, people and logistics and cares about California, you might be the perfect Associate Events Producer for CalMatters.

In seven years, CalMatters has become the largest newsroom covering California policy and politics. We’re a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, and we give our coverage to 250 media outlets. Our journalism appears online, on radio and TV, and in print.

This year we’re building an exciting new channel with live events, so we’re seeking an Associate Producer to plan and execute those events both virtually and in-person. Our events will create informative and engaging journalism for current and new readers.

Events may include conversations with legislators and policy makers; panel discussions and roundtables; as well as arts and culture and co-sponsored events. Events may be virtual, in-person or hybrid. We’re looking for a producer with experience planning events of varying sizes at all stages of production, from conception and pre-event planning to on-site execution and post-event analysis. Experience in journalism, communication or marketing is a plus but not required.

Responsibilities include:

Producing events, including venue planning and site visits.

Managing technical aspects, pre- through post-production, of all content

Coordinating with the newsroom to develop events concepts, themes, and speaker ideas.

Managing speaker invitations, scheduling, details and communications.

Overseeing design and production of promotional materials, programs, signage, and event marketing with partner organizations.

Managing expenses in alignment with the budget.

Running post-event evaluation, including data entry and analysis, and producing reports for stakeholders.

Working closely with the revenue team to develop sponsorship packages and deliver on all sponsor activation needs.

Anticipating needs and troubleshooting to ensure that all events run smoothly.

An ideal candidate will have:

Strong writing and communication skills with a good copy-editing eye.

The ability to juggle and prioritize many projects simultaneously.

A detail-oriented approach with a commitment to getting the job done well and on schedule.

Strong communication skills and courtesy when dealing with speakers, partners, colleagues and the public.

The ability to remain cool under pressure and work well both independently and on teams.

Facility with event-marketing and live production tools is a plus, as are experience in journalism, storytelling or video production.

Reporting to the Director of Sponsorships, this is a full-time, salaried position that includes production of occasional evening and weekend events. It’s based in our Sacramento headquarters, where some of the events will be held, and requires occasional travel to event venues statewide. The ideal candidate will live within a 90-minute drive of Sacramento and be able to be in the office at least one to two days per week, working from home on the other days.

Compensation and Benefits

The salary range for this position is $65,000 to $80,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance – we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents – from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume and a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.