If you are a reporter who loves politics; who knows how policy decisions are shaped by special interests, district demands and leadership priorities; who develops sources for secrets and tips; who is savvy about the policymaking process in state government and the tactics of the campaign trail and who is fascinated by the nation-state of California, then you may be the next Capitol reporter for CalMatters.

This is a job for an experienced reporter with a broad responsibility for following California’s governor and legislature as well as political campaigns for district and statewide office and ballot propositions. In California, that means working on some of the nation’s biggest stories about climate change and wildfires, housing and homelessness, justice issues and pandemic response. It requires a deep understanding of political strategies and the policymaking process in order to write stories that explain for a broad audience how and why important decisions are made.

This reporter will be a leading personality in the California state Capitol, working with a team at CalMatters covering politics and policy. A top priority in the coming year will be the 2022 election, when Gov. Gavin Newsom and other statewide offices will be on the ballot along with more than a dozen ballot measures including several contentious and nationally watched issues.

Responsibilities include:

Report and write stories in a variety of formats including in-depth longform, smart enterprise and short timely news.

Work independently as well as collaborate with other members of the political team.

Contribute to regular brainstorming sessions with project ideas that create understanding about the personalities and the stakes involved in major decisions as well as what they mean for Californians.

Follow the money and identify the alignment between contributions and votes.

Be a watchdog who holds lawmakers and agencies accountable. Relatedly, look for success stories and those who advocate for solutions.

Participate in public events and appear on radio, television and social media platforms.

Contribute to the story production process including working within our CMS, creating data graphics and using SEO best practices.

Required:

At least five years of professional journalism experience

Based in Sacramento

These would be a plus:

Experience or familiarity with California politics

The ability to report and write in both Spanish and English

Experience with data analysis and data journalism

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to diversity and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume, a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job, and links to at least six online samples of your work. Write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.