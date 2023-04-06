If you’re a journalist inspired to follow stories about the impact of climate change and what California is doing to try to slow its effects, then you may be the next environment reporter at CalMatters — an award-winning and influential nonprofit, multimedia news venture focused on covering the cutting-edge state of California.

California is a global leader on climate change with unprecedented policies to electrify transportation by 2035 and be carbon neutral by 2045. The policies will change the life of every Californian and be a powerful demonstration for the rest of the world about how the fifth largest economy is going green. They also pose difficult questions for a Democratic state, navigating between the high cost of many climate policies and a population with the nation’s highest poverty rate. In this role you’ll track state regulations and their impact on Californians, the environment and the economy, master the politics of the issues, analyze data and travel frequently. You’ll produce stories that communicate to a broad audience what’s happening and why it matters to them. We’re seeking someone committed to holding state policymakers accountable as they struggle to address what our former governor termed “an existential crisis.”

CalMatters produces vivid, original multimedia journalism and data-driven news analyses that appear daily on our website and are distributed freely to more than 250 media partners statewide. You’ll be joining a supportive, diverse staff of 60+ across the state and a small environmental team that includes one Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and another who recently won a first place for beat reporting from the Society of Environmental Journalists. And you’ll report to an editor who has covered enviro policy for several decades and has won multiple national awards.

This position is based in either Sacramento or the Bay Area; while remote work is allowed, the reporter will need to be in Sacramento frequently to cover actions of the governor, Legislature and state agencies.

Responsibilities include:

Report and write climate and related environmental stories in a variety of formats, including in-depth longform, smart enterprise, data-rich card deck explainers and occasional breaking news.

Collaborate on inventive packages that may include video, audio and data interactives.

Contribute to regular brainstorming sessions with ideas that create understanding about the problems and the solutions that can make a difference.

Follow developments via legislative bills, state policy-making and policy-enforcing agencies, academic research, and advocacy efforts.

Participate in public events and appearances on radio, television and social media platforms.

Contribute to the story production process including work with our CMS, creating data graphics and using SEO best practices.

Required:

At least three years of professional journalism experience, preferably including coverage of the environment and the policy-making process.

Sharp writing skills, with work samples that showcase the ability to engage readers and translate complex environmental issues into relatable, human stories.

Strongly preferred:

The ability to report and write in both English and Spanish

Deep familiarity with California and its diverse communities

Science training/background

Skills in data collection and analysis

CalMatters, launched eight years ago, is an award-winning nonprofit, nonpartisan news venture dedicated to explaining the policy and politics of America’s biggest state and the world’s fifth largest economy. We produce vivid, original journalism and data-driven news analyses and watchdog reporting that’s distributed on calmatters.org and to more than 250 newspaper, digital and radio outlets statewide.



Compensation and Benefits

The salary range for this position is $70,000 to $90,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance – we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents – from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume, work samples and a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.