CalMatters is looking for a team-oriented professional to join our dynamic three person development team.

As a development associate, you will be responsible for assisting and supporting the development team and providing general administrative and program support. We also look to every member of our team to recommend new approaches, procedures and processes to continually improve the efficiency of our team. You will work closely with the publisher, the major gifts director and the development director to handle donor communications and to identify potential sources of donations and track the progress of fundraising campaigns. You will report to the publisher, who manages the development team. Here are the key responsibilities:

Donor Communications & Event Support

Handle donor communications, including coordinating, formatting and executing donor communications such as thank yous, holiday cards, briefing event invitations and reminders and follow up; preparing guest lists and bios; tracking event attendance

Help with preliminary research as needed to build and replenish pipeline of major donors, institutions and foundation prospects

Coordinate stewardship touch points, internal and external meetings, arrange meetings, send invites

Pull basic data for grant reports

Coordinate with the membership team on fundraising communications and list management

Update donation pages on our website

Fundraising, Financial Tracking, Database Management

Perform basic administrative duties in Salesforce including updates to donor database, creating annual major donors, institutional and foundation renewals, reports and dashboards, and maintaining Salesforce documentation

Meet weekly with revenue team about needed database updates; make the updates

Handle and track pledges, invoices, donation deposits in QuickBooks

Update MailChimp fundraising distribution lists

Review, track and report on funds and gifts, generate and distribute reports

Desired qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, two years of experience working on a development and fundraising team handling a variety of development duties and:

Passion for media, philanthropy, civic engagement and democracy

Keen interest in California and state government policies and politics

Excellent verbal, research and writing skills

A positive, team-oriented approach

Sound time-management practices

A high degree of professionalism with internal and external audiences

Ability to organize materials, pay attention to details and accuracy, and meet deadlines

Ability to manage multiple tasks while working independently

Basic knowledge of Salesforce, iWave, Donor Search, QuickBooks a plus

We value diversity and encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities. Our excellent compensation program includes competitive salaries, great healthcare and a 401(k) match.

If you are interested, please email a resume and a cover letter explaining why you’re a great fit to jobs@calmatters.org and include the job title in the subject line.