Are you a talented, experienced major-gifts fundraiser on a mission to save the world? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment with similarly driven colleagues? Do you believe journalism plays a vital role in protecting democracy? If so, you might be the next Development Director at CalMatters.

In seven years, CalMatters has become the largest newsroom covering California policy and politics. We’re a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, giving our coverage at no cost to more than 250 media outlets. Over one million people visit our website each month, and 150,000 subscribers receive our newsletter every weekday morning.

We are looking for an ambitious person with great communication skills to lead our major donor revenue strategy. This is a stellar opportunity to play a critical role in a vibrant and growing organization. As a senior leader, you’ll work closely with the chief development officer, CEO, editor, and board of directors to maintain existing and develop new relationships with donors giving $5,000 or more per year.

Duties and Responsibilities Include:

Develop and execute strategies for stewardship and renewal of current donors and prospecting of new donors capable of making annual gifts of $5,000 or more.

Write compelling materials for donors including email updates, invitations to events, impact reports, and other marketing tools.

Maintain knowledge about CalMatters beat reporting and special projects, using that information to identify and develop funding opportunities and strategies.

Oversee a compelling development-event strategy, including luncheons, salons, private dinners, and donor briefings. This includes special events and benefits for Publisher’s Circle ($10,000-plus) level donors.

Develop a planned giving program and support its marketing.

Ensure the CRM is maintained with accurate donor information and assist with annual forecasting.

Meet annual revenue goals.

Job Requirements

Five years+ experience in leadership-level, revenue-generating roles in nonprofit organizations.

A track record in cultivating, soliciting, closing and stewarding individual major gifts.

Experience developing, planning, and leading comprehensive revenue strategies.

Experience tracking and reporting on progress toward performance goals.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral, with an ability to influence and engage a wide range of donors and build genuine, long-term relationships.

Ability to build a supportive, engaged, and loyal donor community and manage an effective donor-relations program.

Highly organized and self-directed with a strong desire to make a lasting impact.

Proficiency with CRM tools like Salesforce.

Experience with, and/or passion for, journalism.

Candidates should be located in, or willing to relocate to, the Sacramento metropolitan area or the San Francisco Bay Area and be prepared for limited travel in California as needed.

Performance will be evaluated on your ability to meet agreed-upon revenue goals, retention of existing donors, acquisition of new donors, execution of successful donor events, and development of donor communication tools.

Compensation and Benefits:

The base salary for this position is $110,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance (we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents) from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume and cover letter.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.