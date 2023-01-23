Are you a talented fundraiser experienced at working with top-tier California and national foundations? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment with similarly driven colleagues? Do you believe journalism plays a vital role in protecting democracy? If so, you might be the next Director of Foundation Relations at CalMatters.

In eight years, CalMatters has become the largest newsroom covering California policy and politics. We’re a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, giving our coverage at no cost to more than 250 media outlets. Over one million people visit our website each month, and 150,000 subscribers receive our newsletter every weekday morning.

We are looking for a strategic thinker with strong communication skills to lead our foundation revenue strategy. This is a stellar opportunity to play a critical role in a vibrant and growing organization. As a senior leader, you’ll work closely with the chief development officer, CEO, and editor to maintain existing and develop new funding relationships with foundations.

Duties and Responsibilities Include:

Build strong relationships with our existing funders that lead to renewed funding and increased support.

Working with the CDO and CEO, develop and execute strategies for the prospecting of new or stalled foundation relationships.

Create compelling communication materials for program officers including email outreach and updates and other marketing material to secure meetings with foundation staff.

Submit grant proposals and reports as needed and ensure all grant deliverables are executed by the editorial team.

Maintain knowledge about CalMatters beat reporting and special projects, using that information to identify and develop funding opportunities and strategies that may appeal to specific funders.

Ensure that all information related to foundation communication, meetings, and fundraising goals is fully documented in the CRM (Salesforce).

Provide guidance and direction to research staff.

Meet annual revenue goals.

Job Requirements

At least three years of experience in leadership-level, revenue-generating roles in nonprofit organizations.

A track record of identifying, cultivating, soliciting, closing and maintaining foundation relationships.

Experience developing, planning, and leading strategic revenue strategies, ideally for nonprofit news.

Experience tracking and reporting on progress toward performance goals.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral, with an ability to build professional relationships with funders.

Highly organized and self-directed with a strong desire to make a lasting impact.

Proficiency with CRM tools, preferably Salesforce.

Experience with, and/or passion for, journalism.

We are a statewide news organization. The successful candidate will live in California, or be willing to move to the state, but can work from anywhere within California with occasional travel as needed.

Performance will be evaluated on your ability to meet agreed-upon revenue goals, retention of existing funders, acquisition of new funders, and the development of strategies to appeal to a wide range of funders.

Compensation and Benefits:

The salary range for this position is $90,000 to $110,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance (we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents) from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume and cover letter.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.