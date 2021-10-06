If you’re a journalist inspired to follow stories about the inequality in our state, about the difficult life conditions facing too many Californians and about the attempts to solve these problems, then you may be the next reporter on our award-winning California Divide team.

The California Divide is a statewide media collaboration featuring a team of reporters covering issues of inequality. This position is based in the Los Angeles area and reports to the CalMatters project editor at our offices in Sacramento.

California ranks among the worst states in America for poverty and inequality. Nearly 40% of the population is considered poor or near-poor. It’s a state of extremes. And it’s a diverse state, where challenges vary by geography and demography. It’s also a politically blue state where these issues are high on the policy agenda, but solutions are often costly and contentious.

This position is for an experienced reporter with excellent writing skills who can navigate the data and research about what’s happening, follow the policy solutions and bring stories to life with rich examples of human experience. Topics include housing, health, education, justice issues, public assistance programs, workforce issues and others. This reporter will work well with a team, helping to brainstorm ideas, coordinate assignments and anchor projects with feeds from other reporters. In addition to our text stories, this reporter will also work with radio, video and live events.

Today, there are six reporters and one editor assigned to the California Divide team. Two reporters are based at CalMatters, including this position, and four are embedded at newspapers throughout the state. In six years, CalMatters has become the largest newsroom covering California policy and politics. We’re a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, and we give our coverage at no cost to more than 200 media outlets in California.

Responsibilities include:

Report and write stories in a variety of formats including in-depth longform, smart enterprise and short timely news.

Work independently as well as collaborate with other members of the California Divide team.

Contribute to regular brainstorming sessions with project ideas that create understanding about the problems and the solutions and, importantly, stories that can make a difference.

Follow state and local policy discussions, related bills in the Legislature and advocacy group agendas.

Follow research from universities and think tanks about related issues. Identify key data sets.

Participate in public events and appearances on radio, television and social media platforms.

Contribute to the story production process including work with our CMS, creating data graphics and using SEO best practices.

Required:

At least three years of professional journalism experience

Based in the Los Angeles area

These would be a plus:

The ability to report and write in both Spanish and English

Experience with data analysis and data journalism

A background working with these issues

Familiarity with California

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to diversity and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume, a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job and links to at least six online samples of your work. Write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.