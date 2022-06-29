Are you an avid news consumer who loves to build strong engagement across social platforms? If you would enjoy listening to community conversations, discovering insights, informing Californians and representing the unique value of our reporting through compelling visual elements and intriguing messages, you might be the next Engagement Manager at CalMatters.

In seven years, CalMatters has become the largest newsroom covering California policy and politics. We’re a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, giving our coverage at no cost to more than 250 media outlets. Over one million people visit our website each month and 150,000 subscribers receive our newsletter every weekday morning.

We’re looking for an Engagement Manager who will create and program informative assets and implement creative ideas that engage audiences. You’ll work to build and deepen engagement with communities across leading social platforms to increase our reach and impact. You’ll work closely with our reporters and editors to develop engagement plans for our biggest, most important stories and projects in order to reach more people, build community within our audience, and lead people toward membership. You’ll report to the Membership Manager, who will support you as you apply your valuable skills to expand our reach and impact, and have a strong direct connection to the newsroom.

Great Qualities for This Role:

Experience in programming and managing posts on social media and messaging platforms.

Passion for championing the role journalism plays in informing the public, leading more people to subscribe to news products, participate in events and ultimately become members.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

At least three years of managing social media engagement.

Experience and/or education in journalism or related fields is preferred.

Graphic design skills and experience with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro are preferred.

Responsibilities:

Use social media platforms to discover, listen to and engage with communities most interested in civic issues.

Produce visual assets and write unique copy for multiple platforms.

Lead the day-to-day scheduling, programming, and management of messaging using in-house and third-party tools.

Cover and help manage live events with assets that inform and engage in real-time.

Work with reporters and editors to plan engagement strategies for upcoming work.

Manage social media and live chats with engaging original assets, copy and participation tactics to engage audiences in real-time.

Collaborate with membership, marketing, and product team colleagues to convert social users into subscribers and donors.

Develop custom engagement strategies for key initiatives and priorities.

Analyze metrics and apply the data to develop strategies to make our engagement plans more effective in reaching our goals.

You’ll be welcome to work from anywhere in the state with regular visits to our headquarters in Sacramento

Compensation and Benefits:

The base salary for this position is $60,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance (we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents) from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume, a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job, and links to at least six online samples of your work.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.