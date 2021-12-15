If you’re a journalist inspired to follow stories about the impact of climate change and what California is doing to try to slow its effects, then you may be the next environment reporter at CalMatters — an award-winning and influential nonprofit, multimedia news venture focused on covering the cutting-edge state of California.

The state has long been a global leader on climate policy, making this position a tremendous opportunity for an experienced, passionate environmental journalist. The beat will focus on what the state is doing, how it is working and what difference it is making for California and beyond. It means tracking regulations, mastering the political context, analyzing data, and doing field reporting to understand and communicate to a broad audience what’s happening and why it matters to them. We’re seeking someone who is committed to holding state policymakers accountable, as they struggle to address what our former governor famously termed “an existential crisis.”

CalMatters produces vivid, original multimedia journalism and data-driven news analyses that appear daily on calmatters.org and are distributed freely to more than 250 media partners statewide. You’ll be joining a supportive, diverse staff of 50+ across the state and a small environmental team that includes one Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and another who recently won a first place for beat reporting from the Society of Environmental Journalists. This position allows remote work but also requires frequent work in Sacramento to cover actions of the governor, Legislature and state agencies.

Responsibilities include:

Report and write climate and other environmental stories in a variety of formats, including in-depth longform, smart enterprise, data-rich card deck explainers and occasional breaking news.

Collaborate on inventive packages that may include video, audio and data interactives.

Contribute to regular brainstorming sessions with ideas that create understanding about the problems and the solutions that can make a difference.

Follow developments via legislative bills, state policy-making and policy-enforcing agencies, academic research, and advocacy efforts.

Participate in public events and appearances on radio, television and social media platforms.

Contribute to the story production process including work with our CMS, creating data graphics and using SEO best practices.

Required:

At least three years of professional journalism experience, preferably including coverage of the environment and the policy-making process.

Sharp writing skills, with work samples that showcase the ability to engage readers and translate complex environmental issues into relatable, human stories.

These would be a plus:

Experience covering climate policy

Deep familiarity with California and its diverse communities

Science training/background

Skills in data collection and analysis

The ability to report and write in both Spanish and English

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We have the financial backing of smart, politically diverse funders and foundations who strongly believe in and support our work. We offer excellent health and retirement benefits, as well as annual professional development stipends. We’re committed to diversity and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply.

If you’re interested, please provide a resume, a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job, and links to at least six online samples of your work.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.