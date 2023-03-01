We’re an award-winning nonprofit, nonpartisan news venture dedicated to explaining the policy and politics of America’s biggest state and the world’s fifth largest economy. We produce vivid, original journalism and data-driven news analyses and watchdog reporting, and distribute our work to more than 250 media partners, on calmatters.org, and via Apple News, SmartNews and other platforms.

Since we launched eight years ago, CalMatters has carved out a leadership role at the center of the media ecosystem in California, establishing ourselves as a trusted brand and “go-to” hub for in-depth news and information on statewide issues. Our work has led to changes in policy, new legislation, investigations and discussions at the Capitol, in political groups and beyond — and created an awareness of important issues that aren’t getting covered anywhere else.

Our team has been recognized and honored with top state, regional and national awards from the Online News Association, National Press Club, Editor and Publisher, Best of the West, California News Publishers, Society of Environmental Journalists and Association of Health Care Journalists.

For the summer of 2023, our internships will ideally start June 1 through the end of August but we try to be flexible. Interns are placed throughout our organization and are paid $20/hour. If conditions allow, we’ll expect you to spend at least part of the summer in our Sacramento newsroom, but remote employment is also a possibility for the right candidate. Interns should expect to work full-time and reside in California.

CalMatters is committed to training the next generation of journalists, and our interns will be guided by seasoned staffers to make meaningful contributions during their stay. We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply.

For Summer 2023, June 1 through August 31, we are offering the following internships:

Development Intern

As our development team intern, you’ll assist our ten person development team, learn how nonprofit news is funded, use your research skills to identify prospective major donors, foundations, corporations and other organizations, and see how donors are nurtured through regular communication and events. You’ll also get some experience with fundraising tools like Salesforce, iWave, and MailChimp.

You’ll work closely with our major donors, foundations and institutions, and membership teams, and with our development manager, as well as participate in team meetings and donor events. And you’ll also be part of our cohort of summer interns from around the state.

Required qualifications:

Interest in nonprofit journalism fundraising.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A desire to learn how nonprofit organizations raise resources.

Based in California

Additional qualifications:

Fundraising experience, nonprofit experience and/or database experience are plusses, but not required.

If you're interested, please send a resume and a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience and how you expect to grow as part of our team.

Apply for the Development Intern position above by April 16, 2023.

Engagement Intern

Essential functions:

Assist with professional and accurate postings on social media channels.

Assist with building on our engagement contacts database and intelligence.

Experiment with new methods of engaging audiences.

Assist with community and audience listening panels.

Based in California

Requirements:

Passion for community and audience engagement (this is not a reporting position).

Strong writing, editing, research and communication skills.

Experience using G-Suite (Slides, Sheets, etc).

An eye for detail.

Some experience in journalism.

Ability to manage several different projects at once.

Ability to manage daily workload efficiently (good time management skills).

Ability to meet deadlines as assigned.

Exceptional communications skills.

Knowledge of AP Style.

Ability to work cross-functionally and collaboratively.

Additional qualifications:

Adobe suite knowledge and experience are a plus.

Experience with video (storyboarding, recording, editing) are a plus.

Experience with Sprout Social is a plus.

Bilingual (written and spoken) in one of these languages is also a plus: Spanish, Chinese (including Cantonese and Mandarin), Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Armenian, Farsi, Arabic, Russian, Japanese, Punjabi or Khmer.

If you're interested, please send a resume and a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience and how you expect to grow as part of our team.

Apply for the Engagement Intern position above by April 16, 2023.

Investigations Intern

The investigative intern will assist with medium- and long-term investigative projects, including tasks like finding sources, doing interviews, analyzing public records and performing data analysis. Topics vary, but current projects span the environment, labor and justice beats.

Requirements:

Work samples that demonstrate your ability to interview sources and analyze records or data.

Ambition to contribute to in-depth and complex stories focused on government accountability.

Based in California (in-person opportunities in both Sacramento and the Bay Area)

Additional qualifications:

A track record of producing or assisting with investigations, long-form articles or in-depth multimedia package is a plus, but not required.

If you're interested, please send a resume and a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience and how you expect to grow as part of our team.

Apply for the Investigations Intern position above by April 16, 2023.

Membership Intern

Essential functions:

Facilitating fundraising campaigns.

Coordinating member acknowledgements.

Supporting impact tracking.

Supporting other membership duties.

Requirements:

Interest in nonprofit fundraising (this is not a reporting position).

Strong writing, editing, research and communication skills.

Experience using G-Suite (Slides, Sheets, etc).

An eye for detail.

Some experience in journalism.

Ability to manage several different projects at once.

Ability to manage daily workload efficiently (good time management skills).

Ability to meet deadlines as assigned.

Exceptional communications skills.

Knowledge of AP Style.

Ability to work cross-functionally and collaboratively.

Based in California

Additional qualifications:

These skills are plusses but are not required:

Experience in marketing

Experience in data tracking and analysis

Experience with Airtable

Experience using Adobe Photoshop

If you're interested, please send a resume and a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience and how you expect to grow as part of our team.

Apply for the Membership Intern position above by April 16, 2023.

Photo Intern

The photo intern will work on feature, file and occasional breaking news photography, as well as multimedia projects and some editing. The position would require some traveling within California and preferably will be based in Sacramento or the Bay Area. Previous experience with photography, videography and journalism is required. Experience with graphic design and/or motion graphics is a plus, but not required.

If you're interested, please send a resume and a cover letter that outlines how this internship aligns with your interests and experience and how you expect to grow as part of our team.

Apply for the Photo Intern position above by April 16, 2023.