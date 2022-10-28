If you have experience editing in-depth projects that involve public record requests, document searches, data analysis, source development and legal navigation, you might be the next Investigative Editor at CalMatters.

CalMatters is building an investigative team that will be a watchdog on the major issues and decisions in California. State government oversees the fifth largest economy in the world with an annual budget that exceeds $300 billion. There is a need and opportunity for investigative journalists to explore a range of issues — the state’s K12 school system to the nation’s largest prison system, a massive infrastructure plan, world-leading climate goals, high-stakes political deals, billions of dollars to solve homelessness and more.

Our investigative team at CalMatters is supported with the best resources at Nexis and TLO, a team of data analysts and visualization producers, and expert legal assistance. It will also be complemented by a unique data tool to be built in 2023 that will use AI and bots to scour state databases and identify patterns of relationships between legislators, money, lobbyists and votes.

This is an exciting opportunity to help build and lead a team on projects that will change California and resonate across the country. Our collaborations with other newspaper, radio and television media will give these projects reach throughout the state and nation.

In seven years, CalMatters has become the largest newsroom covering California policy and politics. We’re a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, and we give our coverage at no cost to more than 180 media outlets in California. With you on the team, we’ll build on that success with deeper coverage and impactful projects.

Much of our team is in Sacramento, so that’s the ideal place for this editor, but we can be flexible for the right person.

Responsibilities include:

Work with reporters to brainstorm, develop and produce in-depth projects that follow the money, explore political deals, assess program performance and reveal the human impact of government failures.

Be part of the newsroom management team, developing story plans, maintaining calendars, coordinating with other staffers and freelancers, setting and evaluating goals, and managing expenses.

Be a newsroom leader on our investigative tools including Nexis, data and public record requests.

Work with CalMatters staff so stories are placed on radio and television as well as social media and, at times, public events.

With help from our production team, produce editorial packages in our WordPress publishing system with photos, graphics and high quality display.

CalMatters, launched seven years ago, is an award-winning nonprofit, nonpartisan news venture dedicated to explaining the policy and politics of America’s biggest state and the world’s fifth largest economy. We produce vivid, original journalism and data-driven news analyses and watchdog reporting that’s distributed to more than 250 media partners on calmatters.org and NPR partners statewide.

Compensation and Benefits

The base salary for this position is $120,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance – we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents – from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume and a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.



