If you’re an experienced membership program professional who wants to grow an engaged and committed group of nonprofit news supporters using a creative and metrics-driven approach, we want to talk with you.

CalMatters seeks a Membership Manager to lead our high-growth, small-dollar fundraising program and build a mid-level giving program for donors who have the capacity to give more.

The successful candidate will be a goal-oriented self-starter with a creative bent who thrives in a fast-paced, team environment. Ideally, you’re an avid news consumer, you understand how to effectively use data and metrics to make sound decisions, and you’re an exceptional writer.

Your duties include:

Respond to member inquiries and requests promptly.

Develop a comprehensive strategy across all platforms and a variety of tactics to solicit new members from our audience.

Update the welcome and renewal email series as needed.

Work with the product team to ensure the website is maximizing giving opportunities.

Work with the product team to analyze data and identify the most effective and efficient donor acquisition strategies.

Track renewal rates and adjust the strategy as needed.

Contact donors directly to thank them for their support and encourage their renewal. Serve as member support or concierge to build a relationship with donors.

Work across the organization to keep donation opportunities featured and visible everywhere possible. Maximize membership rates across all audiences.

Develop a strategy to grow the newsletter audience and implement the strategy.

Develop membership incentive programs and perks such as member events and swag campaigns to encourage acquisitions and renewals.

Assist with the development and implementation of a mid-level donor program that targets members who have the capacity to give more.

Assist with development department materials, events, and mailings as needed.

Performance will be evaluated on the ability to meet revenue goals, newsletter growth targets, percentage of donors who are recurring vs one-time donors, and the number of donors who renew and increase their giving year-on-year.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate will have 3 to 5 years of experience building and leading a membership program at a nonprofit organization.

Creative self-starter.

Comfortable analyzing data to assist with decision-making.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Salesforce, MailChimp, WordPress and HTML experience preferred.

Comfortable working in a team environment as well as independently.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.