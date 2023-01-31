If you’re a journalist who can help us understand the experiences of unhoused people in California and the challenges — political, bureaucratic and financial — to finding solutions, then you might be our next homelessness reporter.

Homelessness is the number one issue in California today. The state has 12% of the U.S. population, but 30% of the nation’s people who are homeless. It is a human tragedy that has continued to grow even as state and local governments have spent billions of dollars in search of an answer. The problem is seen in nearly every city and suburb in California and it’s at a critical point in Los Angeles, where Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom has also made it a top state priority, saying recently: “Everyone has to do better.” The solutions, however, have proved extremely difficult and expensive with tension continuing to rise between the state and local governments as well as businesses and neighborhoods.

This position is for an experienced reporter with excellent writing skills who can navigate the politics of the issue in city, county and state governments and follow the money. Stories will also introduce us to those experiencing homelessness and the issues that contributed to their condition including mental illness, substance abuse or financial causes.

This job will require travel throughout the state. It will also work in collaboration with our beat reporter covering housing issues and our California Divide team working on inequality issues.

Responsibilities include:

Report and write stories in a variety of formats including in-depth longform, smart enterprise and short timely news.

Follow state and local policy discussions, related bills in the Legislature and advocacy group agendas.

Follow research from universities, think tanks and advocacy organizations about related issues. Identify key data sets.

Participate in public events and appearances on radio, television and social media.

Contribute to the story production process including work with our CMS, creating data graphics and using SEO best practices.

Required:

At least three years of professional journalism experience

Ability to travel throughout the state

These would be a plus:

The ability to report and write in both Spanish and English

Experience with data analysis and data journalism

Familiarity with California policy and politics

CalMatters, launched eight years ago, is an award-winning nonprofit, nonpartisan news venture dedicated to explaining the policy and politics of America’s biggest state and the world’s fifth largest economy. We produce vivid, original journalism and data-driven news analyses and watchdog reporting that’s distributed on calmatters.org and to more than 250 newspaper, digital and radio outlets statewide.

Compensation and Benefits

The salary range for this position is $70,000 to $90,000 per year; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.

CalMatters offers a complete benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance – we cover 90% of the cost for employees and 70% for dependents – from a range of HMO and PPO providers. We’ll match contributions of up to 4% of your salary to our 401(k) program, provide life insurance at no cost, and give you an allowance for personal use of your cell phone and a budget for professional development opportunities like classes and conferences.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to reflecting the people of the state we serve and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume, work samples and a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

If you have trouble with this form or prefer to apply by email, write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.