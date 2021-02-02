If you’d like to help cover the state Capitol as a reporter and you’re skilled with online publishing and graphics tools, you might be the perfect production assistant for CalMatters.

This is a job with divided responsibilities. We need help covering a variety of stories at the state Capitol, working with the expert and experienced reporting staff. Meanwhile, part of the time will include working with our production process, helping editors and reporters present our journalism online. This is an opportunity for a smart and talented entry-level reporter to gain valuable experience in journalism experience and digital presentations.

As a reporter assigned to the Capitol, you’ll work with seasoned journalists covering the state Senate and Assembly. You’ll research and write stories about the problems and solutions various bills aim to remedy, and you may assist in the reporting of more in-depth projects about the workings of state government.

As a production assistant, you’ll prepare our stories and photos for publication in WordPress and in social channels. You’ll use graphics software like Infogram and Flourish to build charts and visualizations. You’ll help optimize our stories, headlines and tags so they can be found in searches. Experience with this kind of work is preferred, but you can learn some of these tools on the job. While we’re all working remotely for now, you’ll work in our downtown Sacramento office once it reopens.

Responsibilities include:

Working with editors and reporters to report and write stories from the state Capitol.

Collaborate with reporters and editors on production needs and timely copy flow.

Creative thinking about formats and features for quality presentations.

Publication of long-term projects in multiple storytelling formats.

Presentation of our work in many forms, including explainers, blogs, social embeds, longform stories, photo galleries and newsletters.

These would be a plus:

Experience or education that demonstrates a passion for journalism or storytelling.

Experience or education that demonstrates an understanding of government policy and how it affects the lives of the governed.

Experience in web production, preferably in a news organization.

A collaborative personality and the ability to well with a variety of people who play different roles throughout the organization.

Working knowledge of, and experience with, search engine optimization.

We are an expanding and collaborative newsroom, successfully forging a new model for sustainable, intelligent, nonprofit journalism. We’re committed to diversity and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. If you’re interested, please provide a resume, a cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job and links to at least six online samples of your work. Write to jobs@calmatters.org with the job title in the subject line.