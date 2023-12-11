CalMatters is the fiscal partner of Mosaic Journalism. Its mission is to inspire a passion for journalism, to expand opportunities for underserved high school students, to teach journalism skills, critical thinking and media literacy, and to enhance the cultural diversity of the American news media.

To make a donation, please use the form below. You’ll get a receipt for a tax-deductible gift to CalMatters, and 100% of your donation will be used to cover Mosaic’s expenses.

Thank you for supporting this vital training opportunity for the next generation of journalists!