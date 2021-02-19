In summary The intent of the Problem Solvers Caucus to work across the political aisle is what many California voters would like to see in their representatives.

By Rick Verbanec, Pebble Beach

Re “We intend to change government and make it work for you”; Commentary, Feb. 8, 2021

I am heartened by both the expression of intent by the authors and your willingness to give them attention in the media. It is what I, and I believe many other “decline to state” voters, have been yearning for in lieu of the one-party state.