Mariana: I work from home. So I was just in my room working all day. I think I quarantined 13 to 15 days, something like that. (Coming out of quarantine) felt so liberating …(because) when you’re inside for too long, you feel the walls closing in on you. And so it felt really nice to finally be able to walk around my own apartment without having to wear a mask all the time and having to constantly wash my hands, constantly disinfect, and constantly worry about if I had come into contact with Jen.

Shae: To be honest, I think our dynamic did change a little bit after (COVID). Jen felt like a criminal, she said. I think we all were nervous. We were in the middle of the semester. None of us have seen their friends or their family, not nearly as much as we normally would.

Jen: It was a little irritating. It was a little like, I didn’t purposely catch it. I felt annoyed because people would talk to me like I was a bad person and that I was out doing crazy stuff, when in all honesty, I never went out. And I happened to get it from my boyfriend.

No matter how it happened, there’s going to be good and bad parts to it. And I think the best way to handle it is to try to be understanding and to try to talk about it, even though it’s a very uncomfortable thing to talk about.

We have great communication, like that’s the number one thing that we have in our apartment. When I did get COVID, Shae was the most upset. But I also understood that (Shae) was really worried. There’s always this constant anxiety around just having my boyfriend over. I worried, “Where were you before this? Have you tried to go see your friends or something like that?” This whole thing has kind of pitted you against other people.

Shae: I think I’m just more uptight about it in general, because going home to family isn’t an option for me. If someone gets sick, I have to be at the apartment. And also, I had an internship at the time. And (having to quarantine) took me out of my internship. It just affected me more, so yeah, (at first) I was mostly mad.

I understand that it’s really hard because nothing is normal right now. You can only get mad for so long. When you start thinking about how you feel, too, and how you want to see people, too, it’s like I can’t stay mad.