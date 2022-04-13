In summary CalMatters Vice President of Product Strategy Kim Fox recently spoke about the relationship between news and product at the SXSW festival.

CalMatters Vice President of Product Strategy Kim Fox is a longtime leader in our industry’s move toward thinking about journalism from a product and design perspective, and that role was on display recently at South by Southwest in Austin.

The panel discussion included four of the country’s leading newsroom product-innovation thinkers, with Fox speaking alongside Charo Henríquez of The New York Times, Jennifer Mizgata of Fortune Magazine and Millie Tran of Condé Nast.

The women leaders shared insights on how to create new revenue models, reach new audiences and foster collaboration across internal departments.

South by Southwest is an annual conference and festival in Austin, Texas, across the convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture.

This is just Fox’s latest leadership role in journalism. She is a founding member of the News Product Alliance. She consults through LION Publishers to train leaders at independent news publications to build sustainable business models, and through Poynter to train new managers on collaboration and program management.

Previously, Fox was managing editor, audience and innovation, and product director at The Philadelphia Inquirer during a time of tremendous change. She is an award-winning journalist who has also worked across editorial and product at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS, Bloomberg and at several startups. Early in her career she was a founding producer of Second City Works in Toronto, the corporate education and entertainment arm of the world-renowned Second City comedy theater. She has an MBA and a master’s degree from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and is a graduate of the Online News Association’s Women’s Digital Leadership Accelerator.