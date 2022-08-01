In summary CalMatters is supported by a diverse and growing group of members, major donors, foundations and institutions.

CalMatters members have rallied this July to stand up and fund nonpartisan news for everyone in California during the nonprofit’s 7th anniversary fundraiser.

In all, 1,370 of our members donated $57,561 during the drive.

This fundraising effort is critical to protecting access to public policy news and, especially in an election year, providing resident-focused campaign coverage.

This surge in support will enable our future expansion across investigations, accountability and increasing exposure of our work.

One of those latest expansions is our unique partnership with Capital Public Radio as we recently announced that Mary Franklin Harvin has been selected for the Collaborative News Editor, Audio role.

Harvin will coordinate news coverage and collaboration between the two nonprofit newsrooms, which have more than 50 journalists combined who cover education, health care, housing, the economy, the environment, politics, the state legislature and more in California.

Separately, you might have noticed a new “listen” feature on some of our stories. Feel free to try it out and let us know what you think.