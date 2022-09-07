In summary The CalMatters 2022 Voter Guide was crafted by reporters, editors, data journalists, visual journalists and product designers as a nonpartisan guide for residents to take part in the democratic process.

CalMatters fall 2022 Voter Guide is debuting 62 days ahead of election day to be a nonpartisan resource for all Californians.

The guide is central to the nonprofit newsroom’s mission to be a vital resource for state residents who need trusted information to be active participants in our democracy.

This comes in the footsteps of award-winning guides in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The last general election voter guide amassed more than 10 million views from the public.

“You’ve got important decisions to make about the future of California,” said CalMatters editor Dave Lesher. “This guide is designed to help you with trustworthy information from expert journalists about the people, the politics and the policies at stake in this election.”

Here are some highlights of our fall guide:

“Over the years I’ve done presentations on California ballot propositions with the League of Women Voters to civic groups, churches and schools. The CalMatters voter guide is very helpful,” wrote Marna, a CalMatters member and reader.The CalMatters team of reporters, editors, data journalists, visual journalists and product designers worked together for thousands of hours to create this comprehensive guide. And the team is staying on top of races and issues that matter most in our election news page.