In summary The 3rd Annual Sacramento Press Club Awards honor the best California politics and policy journalism.

CalMatters journalists are finalists in seven categories in this year’s 3rd Annual awards for the best politics and public policy journalism in the state.

The nonprofit newsroom’s staff has won several top honors in the previous two years of the contest, including first place in reporting on housing and homelessness by Manuela Tobias and journalist of the year for Laurel Rosenhall.

Awards will be presented at the Press Club’s awards gala on March 29. Here are this year’s CalMatters finalists:

Alexei Koseff for Capitol beat coverage:

Manuela Tobias for reporting on housing and the unhoused:

Mikhail Zinshteyn for education reporting:

Jocelyn Wiener for social justice and equity reporting:

In business and labor reporting the CalMatters team of Alejandro Lazo, Jeanne Kuang and Lil Kalish, with contributions from CBS Sacramento reporter Julie Watts, for their California Divide wage theft series:

Also in the business and labor category, Koseff for his cannabis coverage:

Kristen Hwang for public health coverage: