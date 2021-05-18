In summary Gov. Gavin Newsom likely faces a recall election, something California introduced to U.S. politics more than a century ago.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been on a bit of a spending spree lately as he faces a recall petition fueled by the pandemic and a restive segment of Californians unhappy with the state’s lockdown provisions. CalMatters reporter Nigel Duara guest co-hosts this week’s episode to discuss Newsom’s impending recall with Nicole.

Laurel Rosenhall and Mike Hagerty join us to talk about this recall and the history behind 178 other recall attempts in California since 1903. And how should history judge technology’s role in the pandemic response? Nicole talks with Josh Mendelsohn, a managing partner at the venture firm Hangar who spearheaded the idea for a White House task force on using technology to fight the pandemic.

