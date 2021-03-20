California could become the first place in the world to attempt limiting the tiny plastic particles that can be found in your food, your water, the air – everywhere. Elizabeth talks with CalMatters’ Rachel Becker about how the state is planning for possible new restrictions on microplastics in drinking water, even though there are large gaps in scientific data about how dangerous they are.

And California’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility rules have changed again. Four million more Californians can now register for their coronavirus shot, and people with pre-existing health conditions are on the list. You’ll also hear about how Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting to keep his job, since the recall petition closed with over 2.1 million signatures. CalMatters’ Ana B. Ibarra and CapRadio’s Chris Nichols joins Nicole in this week’s reporter roundtable.

