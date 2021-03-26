California’s University of California and California State University systems lack diversity in their campus police departments. About half of all police officers at UC and Cal State campuses are white compared with less than a quarter of students, report Omar Rashad and Katherine Swartz. Nicole talks to the two student journalists from CalMatters’ College Journalism Network about how that disparity plays a role in student and campus police interactions.

And thousands of K-12 students are returning to classrooms as schools reopen. CalMatters’ Ricardo Cano updates Elizabeth on K-12 education as school districts across California tentatively return to in-person learning. Lauren Hepler also joins the show to break down the on-going fiasco of unemployment fraud with California’s Employment Development Department.

