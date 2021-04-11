Some California baseball fans are finding their way back to the field with falling coronavirus cases and loosening restrictions. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd and CalMatters’ Anne Wernikoff chat with Nicole about what it was like attending baseball games in person and what major sporting events like these could mean for the new statewide plan to fully reopen by June 15.

CalMatters’ Jocelyn Wiener also joins Elizabeth to talk about the opaque, confusing licensing process for California nursing homes. More than 9,000 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in California. Jocelyn’s investigation into nursing home oversight revealed bewildering delays by the state in deciding who is fit to hold the licenses to care for senior residents.

