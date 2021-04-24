In wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict, the California Legislative Black Caucus is putting more pressure on their colleagues to support new and old police accountability measures. CalMatters reporter Nigel Duara guest co-hosts this week’s episode to discuss the police reform bills with Nicole.

Ezra David Romero and Julie Cart join us to review two environmental projects that could help California reach its ambitious climate goals. Ezra explains a bill that would set the stage for wind turbines off the coast of California, and Julie shares her reporting on a plan to turn the Salton Sea region into a Lithium-producing powerhouse in the Imperial Valley.

