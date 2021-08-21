CapRadio reporters Sammy Caiola and Emily Zentner join this week’s episode to discuss their investigation into how the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deals with sexual assault cases. They reported that over 80% of the department’s sexual assault cases were cleared by “exceptional means,” a special designation to clear cases without arresting a perpetrator.

Experts said that this is an extremely high use of the exceptional clearance, and Caiola and Zentner found that it’s a trend reporters and researchers have found in several California police departments.

