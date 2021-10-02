Politico California’s Carla Marinucci and CalMatters’ Dan Walters join Nicole and Nigel on the final podcast episode to discuss how the pandemic shaped California politics.

“I think we have learned to live with [COVID-19], begrudgingly. Unhappily, perhaps. Although it is kind of interesting that there is this odd sort of residual resistance to the whole idea of COVID,” Walters said. “We have reports now of resignations flooding the Los Angeles Police Department by officers who are not going to comply with the vaccination mandate.

Marinucci and Walters also discussed what lies ahead for California 2022, a looming election year.

“What we see here is a very vibrant and increasingly divisive political structure here in California, and I think that’s got to be the concern as you look at the changes from the 2003 era to 2021,” Marinucci said. “I think that’s the concern of a lot of people, even Democrats, even Progressives who like the one-party rule. That somehow, California has to get back to a little bit of equilibrium when it comes to discussion, debate, and recall politics.”

The final episode of California State of Mind was released on Oct. 1, 2021.

