Hello! I’m Emily Hoeven, a journalist at CalMatters, a nonprofit news organization that covers California state government. I write WhatMatters, a free weekday morning newsletter that explains California policy and politics. Check out the latest edition of the newsletter.

Sign up for WhatMatters

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with CalMatters and Mailchimp to receive editorial and marketing updates. Welcome! You're subscribed to WhatMatters. Our bad: There was an error and we couldn't sign you up. Refresh the page and try again. Processing…

I work with a team of journalists to bring you the latest on important issues, from homelessness and drought to wildfires and public education.

Sign up for WhatMatters and start receiving news that looks at the problems Californians face and the solutions that can make our state a better place to live for all.