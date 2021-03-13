Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers the State of the State address at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on March 9, 2021. Photo by Shae Hammond for CalMatters

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the loss of life from COVID-19 while touting his achievements during a State of the State speech. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd joined Nicole and guest co-host Nigel Duara to break down the speech as the governor faces recall election efforts.

Meanwhile, California’s never-ending housing crisis continues: Nigel spoke with CapRadio’s Chris Nichols about an effort to build affordable, multi-family homes in Sacramento.

