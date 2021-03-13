Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the loss of life from COVID-19 while touting his achievements during a State of the State speech. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd joined Nicole and guest co-host Nigel Duara to break down the speech as the governor faces recall election efforts.

Meanwhile, California’s never-ending housing crisis continues: Nigel spoke with CapRadio’s Chris Nichols about an effort to build affordable, multi-family homes in Sacramento.

