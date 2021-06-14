California officially reopens on June 15, which means fully-vaccinated Californians will be able to go maskless in public, and businesses can operate at full capacity. But the reopening has a few caveats. CalMatters newsletter editor Emily Hoeven reviews the lack of clarity, which could result in a patchwork of different policies.

CalMatters political reporters Laurel Rosenhall and Ben Christopher also join the episode to talk about the state’s budget surplus, and how we ended up with an unprecedented amount – $76 billion per Gov. Gavin Newsom, or $38 billion according to the Legislative Analyst Office.

