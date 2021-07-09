California faces its second heatwave of the summer this weekend, and extreme heat and drought conditions could lead to another year of record-breaking wildfires.

CapRadio state government reporter Scott Rodd joined the podcast to talk about his coverage of the Lava Fire near Mount Shasta in Northern California, and how legislators are talking about and funding wildfire prevention.

“A fire this big, you know, over 20,000-25,000 acres in late June, early July — that’s sort of the worst fears of this fire season starting to come true,” Rodd said.

Rodd also discussed the additional half-billion dollars legislators could use for this year’s fire prevention if they deem it necessary.

Listen to the “California State of Mind” episode, co-hosted by Nigel Duara and Nicole Nixon, on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Follow @yourgoldenstate, @CalMatters and @CapRadioNews on Twitter to engage with our show every week and see the top California news of the day.