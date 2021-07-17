Communities across California are suffering from extreme drought conditions. CalMatters environmental reporter Rachel Becker joins the podcast to share her reporting on the drought’s varying impact across the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent ask for Californians to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%.

“It’s a patchwork of experiences, and it’s a patchwork of pain from the drought,” Becker said.

Becker also discusses what steps the state can take to prevent drought conditions and water availability from getting worse.