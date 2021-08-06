Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, talks to his supporters at a rally in Norwalk, on July 13, 2021. Elder announced his bid as a recall candidate for governor of California. Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

California’s Governor is facing a recall election on Sept. 14 and four of the Republican recall candidates met for their first debate this week. Two campaign veterans, Garry South and Rob Stutzman, join the podcast to talk about the debate and how the overall recall is going. South worked for Democratic governor Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, and Rob Stutzman was a spokesman for Republican Arnold Schwarnzegger, who replaced Davis in that election.

Kim Nalder, a political science professor at Sacramento State University, also talks with Nicole and Nigel about a growing push to change how recalls are conducted in California, and what it would take to change those rules.

