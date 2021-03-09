Gov. Gavin Newsom will address Californians at his annual State of the State speech from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles tonight at 6 p.m. The speech will be livestreamed on CalMatters’ YouTube channel.
After a tumultuous year of global pandemic, school closures and shuttered businesses, Newsom will make his case as he faces efforts to recall him. Not coincidentally, this will be the most orchestrated of Newsom’s pandemic-era appearances.
You can watch Newsom’s State of the State speech live below. To help translate any wonky rhetorical Newsomisms into more understandable English, CalMatters has provided a decoder of his common expressions and even a Newsom Bingo Lingo game for you to play at home.