CALIFORNIA’S DROUGHT CRISIS
Updated August 09, 2021
LESSONS LEARNED: DROUGHT THEN AND NOW
A CalMatters series investigates what’s improved and what’s worsened since the last drought — and vividly portrays the impacts on California’s places and people.
Running out of water and time: How unprepared is California for 2021’s drought?
With most of the state gripped by extreme dryness, some conditions are better, some worse, than the last record-breaking drought. Over-pumping of wells hasn’t stopped. But urban residents haven’t lapsed back into water-wasting lifestyles.
DROUGHT: THE BASICS
Water in California, explained
Are we facing another drought?
California entered 2020 almost bone-dry. And 2021 has been even worse. In July of 2021, 85% of the state is facing extreme drought.