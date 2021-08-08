CALIFORNIA’S DROUGHT CRISIS

Updated August 09, 2021

LESSONS LEARNED: DROUGHT THEN AND NOW

A CalMatters series investigates what’s improved and what’s worsened since the last drought — and vividly portrays the impacts on California’s places and people.

LATEST

Republican recall candidate John Cox holds a press conference at the state capitol on Aug. 5, 2021. Cox brought a giant Monopoly board dubbed “Gavinopoly” to outline points in his proposed budget. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

No decision, 2021

California Republican Party delegates decide not to endorse any single candidate in the recall election, after all.

by Ben Christopher

DATA

Follow The Money

Total Recall: An illustrated guide to the Newsom Recall

View All

Sign up for nonprofit news that helps you understand the drought in California

COMMENTARY

DROUGHT: THE BASICS

Water in California, explained

Are we facing another drought?
California entered 2020 almost bone-dry. And 2021 has been even worse. In July of 2021, 85% of the state is facing extreme drought.

Read More

MORE DROUGHT COVERAGE

Cattle, graze on a barren hillside in Tulare County outside of Porterville on July 2, 2015. Photp bu Gregory Bull, AP Photo

Drought emergency declared in Central Valley, Klamath region

Pressured by growers and legislators, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 39 counties as most of California experiences severe drought. The order, which affects more than half of the state, will expedite water sales among growers while allowing state officials to keep reservoirs full and river fish protected.

by Rachel Becker

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Did you find what you were looking for? What else would you like to know about the drought?

An email is not required to ask a question.