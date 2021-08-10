In summary California’s homeschool charter schools put power and control in the hands of parents, so that they decide how best to improve the learning of their kids.

By Lance Izumi, Sacramento Lance Izumi is senior director at the Pacific Research Institute’s Center for Education, lanceizumiPRI@gmail.com.

Re “ Smaller classes benefit students most in need ”; Commentary, Aug. 4, 2021

In his opinion piece, teacher and union official Glenn Sacks unwittingly makes the argument for more parental choice options. He claims that the union’s top-down spending priorities, such as reducing class size by hiring more teachers, best helps students. But how does he know?

Parents may believe that individual tutors for their children would best address the pandemic-caused learning losses suffered by kids. They may have different ways of addressing their children’s emotional issues. Sacks believes that unions know best, but, in reality, parents know what’s best for their children.

In California, homeschool charter schools allow parents to use funding to purchase the types of services that meet the individual needs of their children. Such choice programs put power and control in the hands of parents so that they, not government and unions, decide how best to improve the learning of their kids.