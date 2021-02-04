In summary There are many opportunities for recycled water projects, and California would be proactive to invest in these projects.

By Graham S. Wadsworth, Fairfield

Re “After COVID-19, drought threat still looms”; Commentary, Jan. 20, 2021

Dan Walters’ commentary was excellent as usual. The Sites Reservoir will be an important source of reliable water during future droughts.

Building recycled water projects will produce reliable water supplies more quickly and with fewer environmental impacts. Sending water from Northern California over the Tehachapi Mountains to Southern California is expensive and produces significant greenhouse gas emissions. Water agencies in Southern California are making investments to recycle highly treated wastewater for irrigation, industry and indirect potable reuse.

The East Bay Municipal Utilities District sends highly treated wastewater to the Chevron Richmond Refinery, and the Napa Sanitation District sends highly treated wastewater to vineyards for irrigation.

There are many opportunities for more recycled water projects, and California would be proactive to invest in these projects such as building a recycled water pipeline from the Benicia Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Valero Benicia Refinery.