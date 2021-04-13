In summary State lawmakers are deliberating bills to extend health coverage to more low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status.

By Eduardo García, San Francisco Eduardo García is a senior policy fellow at the Latino Community Foundation.

Although California has made considerable progress to vaccinate our population, we are still not close to reaching herd immunity. To date, only about 22% of California’s 18+ adult population has been vaccinated.

That is why the June 15 goal to reopen California must also come with strong policy responses to ensure this pandemic ends and to prevent future public health crises thereafter.

Here’s one solution: State lawmakers are currently deliberating on bills to extend health coverage to more low-income Californians, regardless of their immigration status.

For a population badly hit by this pandemic, because of factors like lack of health coverage, this policy is imperative for their health and the health of our state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has the power to move this proposal forward. He must.