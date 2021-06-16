While I agree totally that Gov. Gavin Newsom should step up and take responsibility for the failings of the Employment Development Department, it must be added that the EDD was a terribly run organization long before Newsom came on the scene. Casting around for a worse-run state agency, the secretary of state’s office comes to mind, but even it may not be as bad.
EDD has a long history of problems
In summary
Newsom should take responsibility for its current woes, but the department’s mismanagement predates him.
By Gerald Cauthen, Oakland
Gerald Cauthen is a retired professional engineer.
Re “Newsom owes apology for EDD’s failings”; Commentary, Dan Walters, June 9, 2021
