In summary Newsom should take responsibility for its current woes, but the department’s mismanagement predates him.

By Gerald Cauthen, Oakland Gerald Cauthen is a retired professional engineer.

Re “Newsom owes apology for EDD’s failings”; Commentary, Dan Walters, June 9, 2021

While I agree totally that Gov. Gavin Newsom should step up and take responsibility for the failings of the Employment Development Department, it must be added that the EDD was a terribly run organization long before Newsom came on the scene. Casting around for a worse-run state agency, the secretary of state’s office comes to mind, but even it may not be as bad.