In summary Cities can vote on whether to implement changes in Senate bills 9 and 10.

By Allison Schallert, Los Angeles Allison Schallert is co-founder of Stories From the Frontline, which advocates for affordable and supportive housing in Los Angeles.

Re: “Zoning changes could put a hurt on Black homeownership“; Commentary, June 4, 2021

I don’t agree with the overgeneralizations of the two bills that the author is talking about. First and foremost, each city can vote to implement these new zoning policies or not. It’s not a general, sweeping, statewide change, as she stated. Second, homeowners can choose to sell their homes or lot-split themselves; in other words, these bills are designed specially for landowners to be able to increase their own wealth. Example: I have a home, I can split the land and sell one portion and still remain in my home. Folks selling out to cash offers is going on now, for God’s sake. Furthermore, no lot can be split or home torn down that has been occupied within the last three years.

I absolutely agree that we need ways of bankrolling poorer people into homeownership. However, we also need ways to get folks off the street.

Amenity-rich areas are exclusive and inaccessible in California, and this needs to end. All folks need access to good food, schools and green spaces.