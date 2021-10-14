In summary If we stay dependent on oil and gas, we will face more and more devastating impacts of climate change.

By Justin Velarde, San Diego Justin Velarde is an intern with CALPIRG Students at the University of California, San Diego.

Re “The latest on the oil spill”; Environment, Oct. 8, 2021

The oil spill in Huntington Beach demonstrates why we need to ban offshore drilling. The spill, estimated at between 24,000 gallons and 131,000 gallons of oil, is just the tip of the iceberg.

While we must ban offshore drilling, the problem we face must be met with a much more profound solution. We must transition to 100% clean energy by 2030. If we stay dependent on oil and gas for our energy, not only will there be more oil spills but we will also face more and more devastating impacts of climate change.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state of California have made great strides in protecting the environment, and we should lead the nation in a clean energy revolution. Clean energy, like solar and wind, is becoming cheaper by the day while the cost of inaction becomes more expensive.

The only question is if we have the will to make this transition.