In summary I have seen students taking classes that do not contribute to their transfer prospects, and they are frustrated.

By Hasan Zillur Rahim, San Jose Hasan Zillur Rahim is a professor of mathematics at San Jose City College.

Re “Transfer students need a clearly defined pathway”; Commentary, Sept. 28, 2021

Assembly Bill 928 is an urgently needed solution to thousands of California’s community college students who, despite working hard toward their academic goals, falter and fall when it comes to transferring to four-year CSU or UC institutions of higher learning.

Why? Because the pathway for transfer is murky and strewn with confusing and sometimes contradictory rules.

As a faculty member at a community college in California, I have seen students who end up taking classes that do not contribute to their transfer prospects or even toward their associate degree. They are frustrated and angry, the precursor to dropping out altogether at an enormous cost to the world’s fifth-largest economy.

A clearly defined pathway for transfer, particularly for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and for students of color, will guide our students toward meaningful and productive careers.

I urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 938 into law.