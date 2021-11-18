In summary Employers and employees subject to other state mandated retirement programs should carefully assess the details and costs.

By Craig Lewis Gillooly, Carlsbad Craig Lewis Gillooly is an attorney and CEO of 401kAdministrators.com, a 401k plan provider.

Re “Here’s how California’s Auto-IRA program can be even more successful”; Commentary, Nov. 17, 2021

In reality the CalSavers retirement plan is just another cash grab, leaving employees less well off than they would be without the state’s intervention. In California, when the hood is lifted and the details are scrutinized, it turns out to be a bad deal for some employees.

CalSavers is hardly the panacea that California pretends that it is. While a state mandate for employers to offer a retirement plan may be a good thing, requiring enrollment in CalSavers is not in the best interests of employees.

Employers and employees subject to other state mandated retirement programs should carefully assess the details and costs to decide if it is in their best interests to participate or opt out.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has a great calculator that tells you what it costs to hold a mutual fund or other investment based on certain parameters such as anticipated return and expenses.