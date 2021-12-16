In summary California needs to be having a discussion about new electricity generation for all the new electric vehicles and EV chargers.

By Chucker Twining, Pinecrest Chucker Twining is the owner of Broker Twining Properties, a real estate company in Tuolumne County.

Re “California must ensure EV charging access for all”; Commentary, Nov. 23, 2021

I agree with requiring all new multi-family buildings with parking to include electric vehicle chargers, but I do not hear discussions about where the additional electricity is going to come from to power millions of cars in the next few years.

Today, in the summer when we have a heat wave, we don’t have enough electricity to power our AC units; what happens when all of those new cars are plugged in during those days? I don’t see California building more power plants.