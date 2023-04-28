A 2021 California law requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate every fatal use of force by police officers against unarmed people.

The law, adopted after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in public, was meant to counter the perceived bias of local district attorneys who previously reviewed officer-involved shootings.

CalMatters is keeping track of the cases and requesting investigative records related to each incident. Here are summaries of each case under review by the Department of Justice.

