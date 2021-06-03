(We’re aware that the game is not working on some mobile devices and are working to fix it as soon as possible — our apologies!)
With $25 billion in federal stimulus en route and an estimated California budget surplus of $76 billion, per Gov. Gavin Newsom (the Legislative Analyst’s Office puts it around $38 billion), lawmakers are making bold plans to spend that cash down.
But suppose it were up to you: How would you spend California’s budget surplus?
Here’s a tool for theoretically doing just that. Rejigger the state’s tax and spending priorities to your liking. We’ve provided just a sampling of all the possibilities out there — let us know if there’s something we really should have included but didn’t.
Just remember: The state can’t run a deficit, so balance that budget before submitting your priorities and, when you do, you can compare your results with others!
Four things to know about the California budget deal
California Assembly and Senate budget leaders announce a budget deal that includes stimulus checks, more in-state students at UC campuses and more money for public health and undocumented immigrants.