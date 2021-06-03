(We’re aware that the game is not working on some mobile devices and are working to fix it as soon as possible — our apologies!)

With $25 billion in federal stimulus en route and an estimated California budget surplus of $76 billion, per Gov. Gavin Newsom (the Legislative Analyst’s Office puts it around $38 billion), lawmakers are making bold plans to spend that cash down.

But suppose it were up to you: How would you spend California’s budget surplus?

Here’s a tool for theoretically doing just that. Rejigger the state’s tax and spending priorities to your liking. We’ve provided just a sampling of all the possibilities out there — let us know if there’s something we really should have included but didn’t.

Just remember: The state can’t run a deficit, so balance that budget before submitting your priorities and, when you do, you can compare your results with others!

$101 billion

surplus

Taxes & Fees

Spending

John Osborn D'Agostino

John Osborn D’Agostino is an award-winning web developer, data journalist and game designer. Previously, he's worked with The Hechinger Report, EdSource, the East Bay Express, Berkeleyside, and the North...